India Vs Ireland 3rd T-20 Match: Indian Cricket Team Head Coach Sitanshu Kotak Addresses A Pre-Match Press Conference

India Vs Ireland 3rd T-20 Match: India ‘A’ Cricket Team Head Coach Sitanshu Kotak addresses a  pre-match press conference. Kotak discussed team's preparation for the 3rd and last T20I match. He also appreciated players like Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna for their form and expected them to perform in Asia Cup as well

Updated: August 23, 2023 1:49 PM IST

