India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023: Nepal Captain Reacts Before India Clash – Watch Video

India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023: Nepal cricket team captain Rohit Paudel while speaking to ANI said that he is looking forward to the India-Nepal Asia Cup match that is set to take place on September 04. He added that the team will talk with all Indian players after the match and learn from them. “It is an important match for both the teams. We as a new team in the Asia Cup are looking forward to tomorrow’s game because India is one of the great teams and we want to test ourselves against them…When we go on the field we want to compete and after the game, we will go and talk with all the players.” Watch video.

