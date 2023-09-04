Top Trending Videos

India Vs Nepal, Asia Cup 2023: Nepal’s Gulshan Jha On Facing India For The First Time

India and Nepal will face off in Asia Cup Group A fixture at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Monday. The winner of the match will move into the Super 4 stage from Group A alongside Pakistan.

Published: September 4, 2023 11:44 AM IST

By Video Desk Video Desk

India and Nepal will face off in Asia Cup Group A fixture at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Monday. The winner of the match will move into the Super 4 stage from Group A alongside Pakistan. India has one point after their game first game against Pakistan ended in a washout while Nepal lost its opening game to Pakistan and has 0 points. Look what Nepal’s Gulshan Jha said before their first ever match against India.

