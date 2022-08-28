Asia Cup 2022 started on 27th of August. The first match took place between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka wherein Afghanistan saw a massive won against the opponent team. Now, on the second day of Asian Cup 2022, India and Pakistan will be facing each other. The IND Vs PAK clash will take place today i.e. 28th of August, Sunday at Dubai International Cricket stadium in Dubai. The entire nation is full of zeal and excitement for this upcoming match. Both Indian and Pakistani fans are waiting eagerly to witness the match. Watch video to see the Indian and Pakistani fans exciting reactions.