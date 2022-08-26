India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Video: Asia Cup 2022 will be played between August 27 and September 11, where a total of 6 teams will battle for the trophy. Team India will play there first match against Pakistan on August 28 under the captaincy of KL Rahul. In this video we have listed overall performance of team India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup and statistics of India Vs Pakistan head-to-head performance in the Asia Cup. As per the statistics India has an upper hand over Pakistan.Also Read - Ind vs Pak: Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik? Who Will Open With Rohit Sharma During Asia Cup - Saba Karim Answers