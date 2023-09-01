Home

Video Gallery

India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023: Ahead Of The Big Match Against India, Pakistan Team Arrives At Kandy

India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023: Ahead Of The Big Match Against India, Pakistan Team Arrives At Kandy

After winning the opening match by a huge margin of 238 runs at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan against Nepal, host Pakistan has reached Sri Lanka to play India in the much-awaited clash on September 2

After winning the opening match by a huge margin of 238 runs at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan against Nepal, host Pakistan has reached Sri Lanka to play India in the much-awaited clash on September 2 in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 tournament. IND vs PAK match will be played in Kandy on September 2. The stadium has a capacity of 35,000 people, and tickets for the same have been sold out.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.