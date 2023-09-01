India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam Vs Virat Kohli In ODIs

Home

Virat Kohli and Babar Azam will play crucial role for their respective teams in India vs Pakistan match on 2nd September. Babar and Kohli are often compared to each other when it comes to a debate on the best batter of the modern era. Both of them have brilliant records in their name especially in ODIs.

Virat Kohli and Babar Azam will play crucial role for their respective teams in India vs Pakistan match on 2nd September. Babar and Kohli are often compared to each other when it comes to a debate on the best batter of the modern era. Both of them have brilliant records in their name especially in ODIs. Kohli has played 275 matches, and has made 12898 runs at an average of 57.32 with a strike rate of 93.62, including 46 hundreds and 65 fifties to his name whereas Babar has played 104 ODIs so far, scoring 5353 runs at an average of 59.47 and a strike rate of 89.39 with the aid of 19 hundreds and 28 fifties. There will be plenty of expectations from both batters when they take the field for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 clash.

