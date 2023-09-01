Home

India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023: Indian Team Arrives At Kandy, Prepares For Biggest Battle

India is all set to start their Asia Cup campaign against Pakistan on September 2. They are in the Group A alongside Nepal and Pakistan.

India is all set to start their Asia Cup campaign against Pakistan on September 2. They are in the Group A alongside Nepal and Pakistan. The Team India players landed in Sri Lanka and checked into their hotels on Wednesday, August 30, ahead of their Asia Cup 2023 opener. BCCI shared a video on social media to give fans a glimpse of the journey of the players from the airport to the hotel.

