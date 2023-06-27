Home

World Cup 2023 Full Schedule: India Vs Pakistan on Oct 15, Final on 19 November, Check Full list

The complete schedule of the 13th ODI World Cup was released in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The ICC ODI World Cup will be hosted by India this year, whose schedule has been released. The World Cup will be held from October 5 to November 19. This is happening for the first time in the history of cricket, when the entire World Cup will be played in India. Earlier, India had jointly hosted the 1987, 1996 and 2011 ODI Cricket World Cups. The complete schedule of the 13th ODI World Cup was released in Mumbai on Tuesday. The World Cup will begin on October 5 in Ahmedabad with a match between defending champions England and last time’s runner-up New Zealand. India will face Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad.