The most anticipated event in sports which will have the attention of fans from around the world is here. Yes, we are talking about the India vs Pakistan match at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, which is scheduled to be played on 24 October, 7:30 PM. Watch video to know about the match preview of India vs Pakistan match from the cricket legends Shoaibh Akhtar and Mohammad Kaif. India vs Pakistan t20 world cup match October 24 playing 11s, pitch report, weather report and telecast information.