India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023: BCCI Plan Special Ceremony Before Match

The India vs Pakistan clash on October 14 in Ahemdabad in the World Cup 2023 is all set to have a grand musical ceremony to start and the ticket holders are also expected to be present to watch the game.

Fans were really upset as there was no official Opening Ceremony for the World Cup.

There were several reasons for not being able to have an Opening Ceremony, one of them being that, during the day, fireworkd will not be well visible. But now it is going to be the match we all have been waiting for, India vs Pakistan

And it seems like BCCI is looking to cash-in on the matchday where a special programme has been arranged at the Narendra Modi stadium for the fans. There would be a lightshow and then dance performances, but the spotlight would be on singer Arijit Singh. Arijit, as per media reports, is one of the two performers in the ceremony.

Anil Patel, secretary of GCA, said the Golden ticket-holders will be there to watch the game.

BCCI handed out the golden tickets to Sachin Tendulkar, Rajnikanth and Amitabh Bachchan before the start of the tournament.

A lot of VIPs will be expected to be coming for the India vs Pakistan game. The Bollywood stars event will start at 12:40 PM on the day and will end by 1:10 PM.

