India vs Qatar: Here is how India can qualify for FIFIA World Cup 2026?

India vs Australia, match no one can ever forget in their lives. A day every Indian wants to forget. 10 ...

India vs Australia, match no one can ever forget in their lives. A day every Indian wants to forget. 10 teams participated in total and only Australia took the title home.

But you know despite of loding the match ICC made India a millionaire, How? and also Do you know how much money Australia won after the World Cup victory?

The total prize money for the ODI cricket World Cup was 10 million. The winning team Australia collected a total prize money of 4 million US dollars that is approximately 33 crores rupees.

On the other hand, India as the runners-up has collected prize money of USD 2 million apparoximately 16 crore rupees

The third prize is bagged by semi-finalsits New Zealand and South Africa as they received USD 800,000 which is equavallent to 6.5 crore rupees

If we compare this years prize money with the previous world cup which was in 2019 then in 2019 winners were rewarded the prize money of 4 million equavallant to 33 crores.

Can you imgaine the money games over here, it means even if you lost you are still winning.

