India vs South Africa 2nd Test, Day 1 Highlights: South Africa Post 62/3 at Stumps | Ind vs SA

South Africa were 62 for 3 in their second innings at stumps to trail India by 36 runs on Day 1 of the second and final Test here on Wednesday. Aiden Markram and David Bedingham were at the crease on 36 and 7 respectively at the close of play.

Earlier, India collapsed to 153 all out in their first innings in the final session after skittling out South Africa for 55. Virat Kohli top-scored with 46 while captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill made 39 and 36 respectively. India faced just 34.5 overs. They had resumed the post-tea session at 111 for 4.

Mohammed Siraj picked up a 6-wicket haul while Jasprit Bumrah and Mukesh Kumar picked up 2 wickets each as India rolled over South Africa for a paltry 55. This is now the lowest total posted by any opposition against India in Test cricket. Siraj returned magical figures of 6 for 15 while Mukesh Kumar stunned the hosts with a couple of wickets without conceding a single run. Bumrah returned 2 for 25 in 8 overs. For South Africa, wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne top-scored with 15 off 30 balls.

Earlier, Dean Elgar won the coin toss and decided South Africa would be batting first in the contest. India skipper Rohit Sharma said he would’ve batted too.

With their hopes of changing history put to rest, India will now be hoping to at least return home with a win against South Africa in Cape Town to draw the two-match series 1-1.

