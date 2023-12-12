Home

India vs South Africa Fantasy XI Prediction | Fantasy Tips | Cricket | Ind Vs SA India.com

India are playing the 2nd T20I of the three-match T20I series against hosts South Africa today in Gqeberha. The game ...

India are playing the 2nd T20I of the three-match T20I series against hosts South Africa today in Gqeberha. The game starts an hour later. The match will start in India at 8.30 pm IST. The first game at Durban was washed out and many fantasy game players missed out on big money. But the 2nd T20I is likely to to take place and be ready to make a solid team from both the squads.

While making the team, it is important to know about the conditions and the form of he players as well as the nature of the pitch. The surface helps betters but offers some assistance to the spinners and pacers. Overall, it is a good pitch with something for everyone. The captain winning the toss must look to bat first as it is not a chasing ground.

The weather will be in focus as well. There is a 45 percent chance of rain in Gqeberh on Tuesday which is not a good news if you are looking forward to a tough competition.

As far as head to head record is concerned, India and South Africa have met each other 25 times in T20Is with visitors winning 13 and home team finishing with 10 wins while two ended in No Result.

There are no injury concerns in both the camps. Lungi Ngidi was earlier ruled out due to ankle sprain. But apart from him, there are no injury concerns.

Check Dream11 Tips for IND vs SA 2nd T20I:

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Reeza Hendricks

Allrounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Marco Jansen (VC)

Bowlers: Mukesh Kumar, Keshav Maharaj, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

