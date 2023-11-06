Top Trending Videos

India vs South Africa list of all records broken

India thrashed South Africa by 243 runs in an ODI World Cup 2023 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata ...

Updated: November 6, 2023 7:21 PM IST

By Video Desk

India thrashed South Africa by 243 runs in an ODI World Cup 2023 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday to keep its winning streak in the tournament intact.
The match saw India batting star Virat Kohli smash his 49th ODI hundred and equal the legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s tally as the Proteas fell to their lowest World Cup total and heaviest defeat. But there were many records that were broken in this particular match check out the video for more.
#worldcup2023 #viratkohli #indvssa

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.