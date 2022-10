The Indian team has been announced for the three-match ODI series against South Africa. The command of this team has been handed over to Shikhar Dhawan. In this video we have share the full team squad of India and South Africa, match date and time and how to watch the match online and on TV.Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Shreyas Iyer (vice captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar Avesh Khan, Mr. Siraj, Deepak Chahar.Temba Bavuma (Captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendrix, Henrik Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Yaneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Enrique Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwayne Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabrez Shamsi.6 October: 1st ODI – Lucknow9 October: 2nd ODI – Ranchi11 October: 3rd ODI – Delhi