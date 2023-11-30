Home

India vs South Africa Squad Announcement | Ind vs SA | Rohit Sharma returns to T20Is

The Indian cricket team is set to embark on a month-long tour of South Africa where they are scheduled to ...

The Indian cricket team is set to embark on a month-long tour of South Africa where they are scheduled to play three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests. The selection committee will reportedly meet today to decide on the three squads.

The announcement could be made today or by tomorrow.

The tour gets underway from December 10 with the T20Is to be played in Durban, Gqeberha and Johannesburg. The focus will be on the shortest format considering the world cup next year.

After a couple of days rest, the tourists will gear up for the ODIs from December 17 in Johannesburg.

The Test series gets underway on the Boxing Day in Centurion. Cape Town will host the second and final Test of the tour before the squad returns home.

The tour is India’s second of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle. They had beaten West Indies 1-0 in a two-Test series earlier this year in July to kickstart their campaign on an emphatic note.

India made the finals of the first two WTC cycles but finished runners-up on both the occasions, losing to New Zealand (2021) and Australia (2023). They will host England for a five-match Test series next year which will be their first home series of the current championship.

Expectedly, the ODIs will take a backseat considering the T20 World Cup which will be held in June next year. However, the three ODIs in South Africa will surely be the starting point for India to start building a team for the next one-day world cup which will be held in 2027.

When will India’s South Africa tour start?

The tour will get underway from December 10.

How many matches are India scheduled to play during the tour?

India will play six limited-overs matches and three red-ball matches in South Africa.

What is the schedule of India’s tour of South Africa?

Here’s the complete schedule:

IND vs SA T20Is

December 10, 1st T20I in Kingsmead, Durban

December 12, 2nd T20I in St George’s Park, Gqeberha

December 14, 3rd T20I in New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

IND vs SA ODIs

December 17, 1st ODI in New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

December 19, 2nd ODI in St George’s Park, Gqeberha

December 21, 3rd ODI in Boland Park, Paarl

IND vs SA Tests

December 26-30, 1st Test in SuperSport Park, Centurion

January 3-7, 2nd Test in Newlands, Cape Town

