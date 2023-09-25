Home

India Vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2023: Indian Women Creates History, Clinch Historic Gold Medal

Another gold for India, another history created by Indians in Asian Games 2023.

Indian women’s cricket team clinched the historic Gold medal in the Asian Games beating Sri Lanka in the final. This is the first-ever gold for India in cricket at the Asian Games

After winning the toss, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur opted to bat first and the team scored 116 losing 7 wickets in 20 overs. Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues scored 46 and 42 and helped the team post a decent total

Chasing 117, the Sri Lankan team was restricted to 97 with loss of 8 wickets with youngster Titas Sadhu picking up 3 wickets in her 4 overs.

This was India’s second gold medal of the day after 10m air rifle team led by teenage world champion Rudrankksh Patil gave the country its first gold medal at the Asian Games

The trio of Rudrankksh, Divyansh Singh Panwar and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar scored 1893.7 in the qualification round and defeated the world champions China and South Korea on way to gold

