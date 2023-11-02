Home

Video Gallery

India vs Sri Lanka fantasy XI prediction | Cricket | Rohit Sharma | Ind Vs SL | World Cup 2023

India vs Sri Lanka fantasy XI prediction | Cricket | Rohit Sharma | Ind Vs SL | World Cup 2023

Ind Vs SL World Cup 2023: Get ready for a high-octane clash as cricketing giants India (IND) take on Sri ...

Ind Vs SL World Cup 2023: Get ready for a high-octane clash as cricketing giants India (IND) take on Sri Lanka (SL) in the 33rd match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In head-to-head encounters, India holds the upper hand against Sri Lanka. Their last face-off in the Asia Cup Final ended in a resounding 10-wicket victory for India, underscoring their dominance.

India enters this match as the unbeaten leaders of the World Cup, having won all six of their matches. In their last outing against England, they posted a challenging total of 229 runs for the loss of 9 wickets. The Indian bowlers displayed exceptional skill to restrict England to just 129 runs, clinching a convincing 100-run victory. Standout performers for India in that match were Rohit Sharma, who scored a commanding 87 runs, Suryakumar Yadav, contributing with a vital 49 runs, and Mohammed Shami, who showcased his bowling prowess with an impressive 4-wicket haul.