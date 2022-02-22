India Vs Sri Lanka T20 Match Prediction February 24: Sri Lanka will be facing India in a three-match T201 series from 24th of February. The first match will be played at Lucknow’s Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium. In the upcoming match, Jaspreet Bumrah will be back along with Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma will lead the team, while Virat Kohli will not be playing. The match will stat at 7.00 pm IST on February 11 and the weather temperature will be as low as 16 degrees. Watch this video to know the India T201 squad and predicted playing 11 for India vs Sri Lanka T20 match on February 11, Lucknow stadium pitch report and Lucknow weather forecast.Also Read - Indian Cricketers' Association Offers Support to Wriddhiman Saha Following Threats From Unnamed Journalist