India vs Sri Lanka: Why Fans Are Blaming Arshdeep Singh For Spot Fixing?
Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh blamed for spot-fixing. India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match was fixed? Watch Video
India vs Sri Lanka: India pacer Arshdeep Singh found himself among the top trends on Twitter after he bowled one of the game’s most expensive overs. The incident happened during the second T20I of the three-match series on January 5.
