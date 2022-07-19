Shikhar Dhawan Fitness and Diet Routine Video:
Shikhar Dhawan also called Gabbar by his fans is not only a fabulous cricketer but also a fitness icon. While we know that he follows a rigid workout regime, Shikhar Dhawan also credits his healthy diet for staying fit. Shikhar Dhawan majorly works out it in the gym and indulges in high intensity workouts using dumbbells and machines. Although he also does HITT exercises such as running, drills, jumps. Apart from burning calories and toning body in the gym, he prefers to relax by swimming. Watch video to know in depth about Shikhar Dhawan’s fitness and diet routine.Also Read - IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Match Prediction Video: Will Team India Continue it's Winning Streak at The Lords? Also Read - Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan Will Score THIS Many Runs? Aakash Chopra Makes HUGE Prediction For 2nd ODI at Lord's Also Read - Virat Kohli Inspired Yuzvendra Chahal To Stay Fit; Now Chahal Follows This Workout Routine | Watch Video