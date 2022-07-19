Shikhar Dhawan also called Gabbar by his fans is not only a fabulous cricketer but also a fitness icon. While we know that he follows a rigid workout regime, Shikhar Dhawan also credits his healthy diet for staying fit. Shikhar Dhawan majorly works out it in the gym and indulges in high intensity workouts using dumbbells and machines. Although he also does HITT exercises such as running, drills, jumps. Apart from burning calories and toning body in the gym, he prefers to relax by swimming. Watch video to know in depth about Shikhar Dhawan’s fitness and diet routine.