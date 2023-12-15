India women create history with 410 runs on day 1 of only Test against England

Home

India women cricket team created history by scoring 410 runs on day 1 of the only Test against England at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, India on Thursday (Dec. 14). This is the second highest score ever in a day in a women’s Test behind England’s 431/4 against New Zealand in 1935.

This is also the third time ever that 400-plus runs have been scored in a single day of a women’s Test with the third occasion, apart from aforementioned two, being day 4 of Australia vs England Test in 2022. While the 1935 Test saw 475 runs being scored by England and New Zealand combined, 449 runs were scored between Australia and England in December 2022.

India’s 410/7, meanwhile, is the highest total in a home Test for them, going past 400/6 they had scored against South Africa in 2014.

Electing to bat first after winning the toss, Harmanpreet Kaur’s girls didn’t have a good start as Smriti Mandhana (17) fell for a team total of 25. Shefali Verma (19) followed the suit and India were 47/2 in 8.4 overs. Four out of next five India batters, however, scored a fifty each – only third such instance in women’s Tests.

The four half centurions were: Satheesh Shubha (69), Jemimah Rodrigues (68), Yastika Bhatia (66) and Deepti Sharma (60). Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur although was unlucky to get out on a personal score of 49.

The India batters scored these runs in 94 overs at a healthy run rater of 4.36 per over. The hosts have hit 62 boundaries so far in their innings – already the third most in a Test innings for women.

For England, Lauren Bell was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets to her name. Apart from her, Kate Cross, Nat-Sciver Brunt, Charlie Dean and Sophie Ecclestone each took a wicket.

