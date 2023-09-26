Home

Video Gallery

India World Cup Squad 2023: Will Ashwin replace injured Axar Patel in the squad? | ODI World Cup

India World Cup Squad 2023: Will Ashwin replace injured Axar Patel in the squad? | ODI World Cup

India World Cup Squad 2023: When the Indian squad for the 3-match ODI series against Australia was announced, there were ...

India World Cup Squad 2023: Will Ashwin replace injured Axar Patel in the squad? | ODI World Cup

Trending Now

India World Cup Squad 2023: When the Indian squad for the 3-match ODI series against Australia was announced, there were several questions and speculations when Ravichandran Ashwin’s name was there.

Whereas Axar Patel is injuried and might miss World Cup 2023, it is most likely that Ashwin will replace him in the squad.

Ravichandran Ashwin is widely considered as one of the best off-spinners ever produced by India. Along side Harbhajan Singh, Ashwin has also added his name in the history by his incredible performances and records. And he has been time and again, winning Test matches for India.

Infact Ashwin was on fire against Australia in the second ODI of the ongoing three-match series in Indore

Ashwin’s ability to bamboozle the opposition batters with his wily batting has made him one of the best bowler. Ashwin has played 94 Tests so far and has bagged 489 wickets.

Ravichandran Ashwin has a good ODI record as well. He has bagged 152 wickets in ODIs so far and can deliver the goods under pressure. picked up three wickets for 41 runs in seven overs and also broke an all-time India record, which was set by former Test captain Anil Kumble during his playing days.

Notably, he was part of India’s title winning ICC ODI World Cup 2011 side and also the ICC Champions Trophy 2013, having bowled the final over against England.

It is just matter of time that we will get to know that his iconic player is part of world cup squad or not.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.