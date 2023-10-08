Home

Indian Air Force Celebrates 91st Air Force Day In Prayagraj

The Indian Air Force on October 08 began celebrations to mark its 91 years of foundation at the Bamrauli region ...

The Indian Air Force on October 08 began celebrations to mark its 91 years of foundation at the Bamrauli region in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. This is only the second time that the annual parade and fly-past is being held outside Delhi-NCR. The IAF conducted an hour-long show displaying the prowess of the Indian Air Force. The theme of this year’s Air Force Day is ‘IAF – Airpower Beyond Boundaries’.

