Indian Air Force refuelled Mig 29 M and Rafale fighters of the Egyptian Air Force

An IL-78 tanker of Indian Air Force refuelled Mig 29 M and Rafale fighters of the Egyptian Air Force. It was done as part of the exercise Bright Star-23. IAF’s aircraft Mig 29 UPG was also seen as part of this mission.

