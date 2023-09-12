Top Trending Videos

Indian Air Force refuelled Mig 29 M and Rafale fighters of the Egyptian Air Force

An IL-78 tanker of Indian Air Force refuelled Mig 29 M and Rafale fighters of the Egyptian Air Force. It was done as part of the exercise Bright Star-23. IAF’s aircraft Mig 29 UPG was also seen as part of this mission.

Updated: September 12, 2023 7:19 PM IST

By Video Desk

