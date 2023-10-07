Home

Video Gallery

Indian Air Force’s indigenous MRSAM Air Defence System deployed at Western Front to thwart enemies

Indian Air Force’s indigenous MRSAM Air Defence System deployed at Western Front to thwart enemies

India’s indigenous Medium Range Surface to Air Missile Air Defence System has been deployed in Punjab’s Adampur. The system is ...

India’s indigenous Medium Range Surface to Air Missile Air Defence System has been deployed in Punjab’s Adampur. The system is a joint production of the Defence Research and Development Organisation and the Israel Aerospace Industries. DRDO has made significant success in terms of developing air defence weapons for both ground-based and warship-based systems. Wing Commander Ajit Bhaskar Vasane shared the details of the newly inducted MRSAM Air Defence System. The Indian defence forces already have the S-400 air defence systems, which can hit targets at 400 Km maximum distance.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.