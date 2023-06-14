By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Indian Army organises a two-day mega cultural festival at Kupwara in North Kashmir
Indian Army organized a two-day cultural program titled “Jasha- E- Duugmulla " at Higher Secondary School, Drugmulla in Kupwara district of North Kashmir. The aim of the program was to help the youth of Kashmir in showcasing their talent and refrain from taking drugs. A large number of people participated in the event with full vigour and were seen enjoying themselves with their families on both days.
