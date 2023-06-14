Home

Video Gallery

Indian Army organises a two-day mega cultural festival at Kupwara in North Kashmir

Indian Army organises a two-day mega cultural festival at Kupwara in North Kashmir

Indian Army organized a two-day cultural program titled “Jasha- E- Duugmulla " at Higher Secondary School, Drugmulla in Kupwara district of North Kashmir. The aim of the program was to help the youth of Kashmir in showcasing their talent and refrain from taking drugs. A large number of people participated in the event with full vigour and were seen enjoying themselves with their families on both days.

Indian Army organized a two-day cultural program titled “Jasha- E- Duugmulla ” at Higher Secondary School, Drugmulla in Kupwara district of North Kashmir. The aim of the program was to help the youth of Kashmir in showcasing their talent and refrain from taking drugs. A large number of people participated in the event with full vigour and were seen enjoying themselves with their families on both days.