Indian Army organises a two-day mega cultural festival at Kupwara in North Kashmir

Indian Army organized a two-day cultural program titled “Jasha- E- Duugmulla " at Higher Secondary School, Drugmulla in Kupwara district of North Kashmir. The aim of the program was to help the youth of Kashmir in showcasing their talent and refrain from taking drugs.

