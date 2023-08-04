Indian Army Organises Calligraphy Workshop In Jammu & Kashmir’s Kupwara – Watch Video

Home

Students of Army Goodwill School in Trehgam of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara participated in the workshop. A calligraphy workshop is an excellent way for pupils to expand their creativity and widen their perspectives.

Indian Army Organises Calligraphy Workshop In Jammu & Kashmir: In a bid to revitalize and preserve the fading art of calligraphy in Kashmir, a transformative calligraphy workshop was organised by the Indian army. Students of Army Goodwill School in Trehgam of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara participated in the workshop. A calligraphy workshop is an excellent way for pupils to expand their creativity and widen their perspectives. It not only enhanced their handwriting abilities but also encouraged them to pursue other artistic endeavours.

