There is a good chance for the youth who are dreaming of becoming an officer in the Indian Army. For this (Indian Army Recruitment 2021), the Indian Army has sought applications for recruitment to the posts of officers under the NCC Special Entry Scheme (Indian Army Recruitment 2021). Interested and eligible male and female candidates who want to apply for these posts (Indian Army Recruitment 2021), they can apply online by visiting the official website of Indian Army, joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Important Dates for Indian Army Recruitment 2021 Also Read - Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Bumper Vacancies Announced, Golden Opportunity to Join Police Force | Know Post, Eligibility, Qualification Important Dates

Starting date to apply online – June 16 Also Read - Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: 10th Pass Eligible, Apply Online For Sailor Posts Till 23rd July

Last date to apply online – 21st July

Under this recruitment (Indian Army Recruitment 2021) process, a total of 55 posts will be filled.

Vacancy Details for Indian Army Recruitment 2021

NCC Male – 50 Posts

NCC Female – 5 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Army Recruitment 2021

Candidates should have a graduate degree or equivalent from a recognized university with minimum 50% marks. They should also have working experience of at least two/three years (as applicable) in Senior Division/Wing of NCC.

Selection Process for Indian Army Recruitment 2021

The selection process consists of shortlisting of candidates and SSB interview. Those candidates who will be shortlisted will be eligible to undergo SSB rounds at the selection centre. Candidates will be put through a two-stage selection process. Those who clear Stage I will move to Stage II. Candidates who fail in Stage I will be sent back on the same day.