Indian Army to get new ballistic helmets and bulletproof jackets |’Aatmanibharta in Defence’

From UAVs and steel bulletproof vests to smart fence, made-in-India equipment to boost Indian Army's arsenal. 'Aatmanibharta in Defence' is in focus to boost indigenous weapons for the Indian Army. Indian Army to get ‘Smart Fences’ with high definition night vision cameras to thwart infiltration attempts. In a major step to enhance personal protection, Indian Army to get new ballistic helmets and ‘steel-piercing’ bulletproof jackets.

Updated: September 12, 2023 6:33 PM IST

By Video Desk

