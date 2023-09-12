Home

Video Gallery

Indian Army to get new ballistic helmets and bulletproof jackets |’Aatmanibharta in Defence’

Indian Army to get new ballistic helmets and bulletproof jackets |’Aatmanibharta in Defence’

From UAVs and steel bulletproof vests to smart fence, made-in-India equipment to boost Indian Army's arsenal. 'Aatmanibharta in Defence' is in focus to boost indigenous weapons for the Indian Army. Indian Army to get ‘Smart Fences’ with high definition night vision cameras to thwart infiltration attempts. In a major step to enhance personal protection, Indian Army to get new ballistic helmets and ‘steel-piercing’ bulletproof jackets.

Indian Army to get new ballistic helmets and bulletproof jackets |’Aatmanibharta in Defence’

Trending Now

From UAVs and steel bulletproof vests to smart fence, made-in-India equipment to boost Indian Army’s arsenal. ‘Aatmanibharta in Defence’ is in focus to boost indigenous weapons for the Indian Army. Indian Army to get ‘Smart Fences’ with high definition night vision cameras to thwart infiltration attempts. In a major step to enhance personal protection, Indian Army to get new ballistic helmets and ‘steel-piercing’ bulletproof jackets.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.