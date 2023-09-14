Home

Indian Commandos showcase destructive firepower

A mock drill was conducted on September 12 at Vidhan Sabha to enhance preparedness in tackling terror attacks. The drill was conducted to tackle any untoward incident. Mock drills with helicopters were also conducted at Vidhan Sabha premises.

