Indian Cricket Team Celebrates The Historic Success Of Chandrayaan 3
Jasprit Bumrah and his teammates along with the support staff members of the Indian cricket team celebrated the landing of Chandrayaan 3. In a video shared by the BCCI, the Indian players can be seen applauding the efforts of the Indian Space Research Organisation as Chandrayaan 3 made the successful soft landing in the south pole of the moon. India has become the fourth nation to successfully land a spacecraft on the moon, and joined United States, Russia and China in this elite space club.
