Home

Video Gallery

Indian Cricket Team Returns to Mumbai after winning Asia Cup, Visuals from Kalina Airport

Indian Cricket Team Returns to Mumbai after winning Asia Cup, Visuals from Kalina Airport

Virat Kohli, skipper Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, all-rounder Hardik Pandya, and pacer Jasprit Bumrah snapped at the Kalina Airport in Mumbai as they return to India from Colombo, Sri lanka after winning the Asia Cup 2023 title

Team India returned home after winning their eighth Asia Cup title, beating Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the final at Colombo on Sunday. After Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj’s fiery spell crushed Sri Lanka, the opening duo of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan’s effortless fifty-run partnership helped India win the Asia Cup for the eighth time. After finishing the match in less than three hours, the players returned to India early Monday morning. Virat Kohli, skipper Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, all-rounder Hardik Pandya, and pacer Jasprit Bumrah were some of the players snapped at the Kalina Airport in Mumbai.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.