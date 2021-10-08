Deepak Chahar Proposal Exclusive Video: Deepak Chahar is an Indian international cricketer, playing for Chennai super kings in the IPL.He was born in 1992 in Agra Uttar Pradesh. On October 7, 2021, just after the match he went down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj at the Dubai International Stadium. Video went viral in no time on the internet. They both exchanged rings then and there. Watch the video to know who is Jaya Bhardwaj.Also Read - Who is Jaya Bhardwaj? The Girl CSK Star Deepak Chahar Proposed in Dubai Stadium