Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Indian Cricketer Umesh Yadav offers prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain – Watch Video

Indian Cricketer Umesh Yadav offers prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain – Watch Video

Indian pacer Umesh Yadav on March 20 visited Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain and offered prayers.

Published: March 20, 2023 3:10 PM IST

By Radha Bakutra | Edited by Radha Bakutra

Indian pacer Umesh Yadav on March 20 visited Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain and offered prayers. He witnessed the Bhasma Aarti and sought blessings of the holy deity. The Bhasma Aarti of Mahakal is one of the main attractions at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. This unique ritual begins every early morning. People from all walks of life visit the temple with a desire of beholding lifetime experience.

Also Watch

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 20, 2023 3:10 PM IST