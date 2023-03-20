Indian Cricketer Umesh Yadav offers prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain – Watch Video
Indian pacer Umesh Yadav on March 20 visited Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain and offered prayers.
Indian pacer Umesh Yadav on March 20 visited Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain and offered prayers. He witnessed the Bhasma Aarti and sought blessings of the holy deity. The Bhasma Aarti of Mahakal is one of the main attractions at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. This unique ritual begins every early morning. People from all walks of life visit the temple with a desire of beholding lifetime experience.
Also Read:
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.