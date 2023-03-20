Home

Indian Cricketer Umesh Yadav offers prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain – Watch Video

Indian pacer Umesh Yadav on March 20 visited Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain and offered prayers.

Indian pacer Umesh Yadav on March 20 visited Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain and offered prayers. He witnessed the Bhasma Aarti and sought blessings of the holy deity. The Bhasma Aarti of Mahakal is one of the main attractions at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. This unique ritual begins every early morning. People from all walks of life visit the temple with a desire of beholding lifetime experience.