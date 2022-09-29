Indian Rupee falls: As per the latest update from the currency market, there has been a tremendous decline in the Indian currency. On Wednesday i.e. even today the rupee has reached a new low. Rupee is depreciating strongly against the US dollar. After touching a record low of 81.65 on Monday, the rupee had closed 14 paise higher at 81.53 against the US dollar on Tuesday the very next day. For your information, let us tell you that for the first time after 2010, the US Treasury’s yield has been recorded above 4 percent. The dollar index has reached a new high at 114.68. The trader said that without stabilizing the dollar index and treasury yield, it is extremely difficult to set the floor for the rupee.Also Read - Lt General Anil Chauhan Appointed As The New Chief Of Defence Staff, Who Is He And What Role Will He Play? Watch Video