Home

Video Gallery

Indian diaspora chants ‘Modi-Modi’ to welcome PM Modi as he arrives in Dubai

Indian diaspora chants ‘Modi-Modi’ to welcome PM Modi as he arrives in Dubai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 30 landed in Dubai to attend the 28th edition of the UN Climate Change ...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 30 landed in Dubai to attend the 28th edition of the UN Climate Change Conference. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the members of the Indian Diaspora gathered at a hotel in Dubai on December 01. ‘Abki Baar, 400 Paar’ chant echoes in Dubai as PM Modi greeted members of Indian Diaspora.