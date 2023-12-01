Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Indian diaspora chants ‘Modi-Modi’ to welcome PM Modi as he arrives in Dubai

Indian diaspora chants ‘Modi-Modi’ to welcome PM Modi as he arrives in Dubai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 30 landed in Dubai to attend the 28th edition of the UN Climate Change ...

Updated: December 1, 2023 1:34 PM IST

By Video Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 30 landed in Dubai to attend the 28th edition of the UN Climate Change Conference. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the members of the Indian Diaspora gathered at a hotel in Dubai on December 01. ‘Abki Baar, 400 Paar’ chant echoes in Dubai as PM Modi greeted members of Indian Diaspora.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.