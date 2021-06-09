Indian Idol 12: Anjali Gaikwad Opens Up on Her Elimination | Exclusive Interview: Anjali Gaikwad is a popular singer and was a promising contestant of Indian Idol 12 until she got evicted last weekend. She expected to be in top 5 and did not see her elimination coming. Also being one of the most loved contestants on the show, her eviction did not only shock her but also pulled in major criticisms from her fans. In this exclusive interview, Anjali finally opens up about her elimination, other Indian Idol controversies and more. Watch now.. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Anjali Gaikwad Breaks Silence on Her Elimination, Calls it 'Shocking'

