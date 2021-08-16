Finalist Mohammed Danish Opens Up On Indian Idol Winner, Criticisms And More: Indian Idol 12 grand finale was a 12 hour long show telecasted on Sony Entertainment Television. Singers Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Mohd.Danish, Sayli Kamble and Nihal Tauro were the finalists of this season. Mohammad Danish in this interview opens up about this season’s winner, shares about how they prepared for the finale, talks about his opinion on the criticisms the show is receiving and more. Watch interview now.Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Arunita Kanjilal is 'Joint Winner' With Pawandeep Rajan, Says Aditya Narayan | Check Full Post