Indian Idol 12 Mohd Danish Exclusive Interview:
As the grand finale of Indian Idol 12 is approaching, the excitement among the people is increasing more. Everyone is trying their best to win their favorite contestant. In such a situation, Mohammad Danish, one of the top 6 participants, has told that after all he likes to see these three people in the top 3. Watch video to know more exclusive details about Indian Idol 12.