Sawai Bhatt has been eliminated from Indian Idol 12: Sawai Bhatt hails from a small village in the district of Nagaur in Rajasthan. Initially, he was not only a fantastic singer but also a puppeteer. He used to run puppet shows to earn a living. Later, he developed interest in traditional Rajasthani music and started earning from it. The singer rose to fame when he appeared on singing reality show, Indian Idol 12. He was so much loved by his viewers that his latest eviction from the show has left everyone in shock. Many fans expected contestant Pawandeep Rajan’s elimination instead of Sawai Bhatt and took to Twitter expressing their anger, calling the show scripted and biased. So, did Sawai get eliminated so that Pawandeep could win the show? Watch Video to know more. Also Read - Abhijeet Bhattacharya on Rift With Shah Rukh Khan: I am Not His Voice | Exclusive