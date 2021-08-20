Indian Idol Winners Music Launch: Indian Idol season 12 has ended already, Pawandeep Rajan became the winner of the season, Arunita Kanjilal was declared as the first runner up, whereas Sayli Kamble was announced as the second runner-up of the show. Watch the video to see the launch of the teaser of the musical series with Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, and Shanmukhapriya.Also Read - Pawandeep Rajan Recalls Indian Idol 12 Audition Round: 'Sawai Bhatt Sang Before Me, He Was Brilliant, I Was Scared'