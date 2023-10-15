Home

Indian Muslims take to streets to support Palestine amid ongoing war

Hundreds of Indian Muslims took to streets of eastern Kolkata city to support Palestine and demand peace in the region amid the conflict with Israel. Protesters said that Israel had unlawfully captured Palestinian land and was committing atrocities on people. Last weekend’s assault by Hamas on Israeli communities killed at least 1,300 people mostly civilians. Israel has since been hammering Gaza with air strikes and artillery fire.

