Indian National Flag hoisted at iconic Ghanta Ghar in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk

ALH Dhruv Choppers of the Indian Air Force showered petals at the rehearsals of Independence Day celebrations. Ahead of Independence Day celebrations, a full-dress rehearsal of armed forces is underway at Red Fort in Delhi.

The Indian National Flag was flying high at the iconic ‘Ghanta Ghar’ in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk. Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar is decked up to celebrate India’s 76th Independence Day. Security beefed up in the valley to thwart any untoward incident ahead of the celebrations. This year also, the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign will be celebrated between August 13 to 15. On top of that, “Meri Mati Mera Desh” Campaign has been launched across India from Aug 09.

