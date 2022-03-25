Indian Naval Base INS Parundu Inducts Two Made-In-India Helicopters Of Mk3 Variant :
Indian Naval Air station INS Parundu has inducted two made in India ALH Mk3 helicopters. The advanced and light helicopters will boost surveillance, search and rescue capabilities. These choppers are situated in the Ramanatapuram district of Tamil Nadu and the base is strategically placed near the Palk Strait. The two helicopters were accorded a water canon salute in the presence of Civil and Naval personnel. Watch video to find out more about these choppers.