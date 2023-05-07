Home

Indian Navy Decommissions INS Magar At Naval Base In Kochi After 36 Years Of Service – Watch Video

Indian Navy Decommissions INS Magar: Indian Navy decommissioned INS Magar on May 06, the oldest Landing Ship Tank (Large) after 36 years of service at the Naval base in Kochi. The ship commanded by CDR Hemant Salunkhe was decommissioned in the presence of Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi, Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command. Air Marshal B Manikantan, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Air Command also graced the occasion. Personnel from the Armed forces, veterans and civil administration also attended the ceremony. The ship’s timeline and special postage cover were also released during the event.