Home

Video Gallery

Indian Navy Performs Maiden Test Drop Of Made-in-India SAR Kit – Watch Video

Indian Navy Performs Maiden Test Drop Of Made-in-India SAR Kit – Watch Video

The SAR kit has been developed by Agra-based Defence Research and Development Organisation’s laboratory, Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE). The test flight was conducted by the Indian Navy’s INS Hansa-based INAS 316 squadron on Independence Day.

Made-in-India SAR Kit: In yet another message of being ‘Aatmanirbhar’, Indian Navy successfully undertook the maiden test drop of an indigenous Search and Rescue Kit (SARK) on August 15. The Indian Navy tested the Made-in-India SARK from the Boeing P-8I long-range patrol aircraft.“The SAR kit gives the Indian Navy the capability to undertake search and rescue operations from long ranges off the coast and strengthens India’s position as a Preferred Security Partner in the Indian Ocean Region,” the Indian Navy’s Western Naval Command said in a post on X. The SAR kit has been developed by Agra-based Defence Research and Development Organisation’s laboratory, Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE). The test flight was conducted by the Indian Navy’s INS Hansa-based INAS 316 squadron on Independence Day.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.