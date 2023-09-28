Home

Indian Navy To Procure More P-8I Aircraft Which Revealed Chinese Build-Up Along Sikkim-Bhutan Sector

The Indian Navy showcased its power with the P-8I anti-submarine warfare and maritime surveillance aircraft from naval air base INS Rajali on September 28. The P-8I is known as the game-changer aircraft for the Indian Navy as it has played a key role in carrying out surveillance in multiple areas of Indian interest from the high-altitude areas in the Ladakh sector, revealing the level of Chinese build-up along the Sikkim-Bhutan sector during the Doklam crisis and frequent surveillance of foreign warships and research vessels all along the Indian Ocean Region. The aircraft is also known as the Guardian of the Indian Ocean Region, as it has flown more than 44,000 hours in the last 10 years to carry out surveillance over the Indo-Pacific region. The Indian Navy operates 12 of these planes, with plans to acquire six more in the near future from the US.

